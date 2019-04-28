

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press





Ontario's government-run cannabis distributor has cancelled its tender for couriers to make same-day pot deliveries.

The provincial corporation tasked with the online sale and distribution of recreational cannabis posted a cancellation notice on Friday via the Ontario government's tender portal.

The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, which conducts e-commerce as the Ontario Cannabis Store, did not cite a specific reason for why it decided not to proceed, and the OCS was not immediately available for comment.

The corporation first posted the tender in January, calling for "expedited same-day delivery" for OCS orders. The project was set to begin as early as March in the Greater Toronto Area.

The OCS was the only way to legally buy recreational pot in Ontario until April 1, when the province's first bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores opened their doors.

However, consumers can still only make online purchases of adult-use pot from the OCS.