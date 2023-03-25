Ontario Baseball holds Barrie, Ont. clinic to grow interest among girls

A baseball clinic in Barrie on Saturday looked to pique the interest of young girls in the sport.

Baseball Ontario held the clinic for girls ages 8 to 16 as the organization moved towards bringing equity in baseball.

"Girls and women should be involved in all aspects of baseball," said Lisa Turbitt, a committee member with Baseball Ontario. "There's tons of pathways and careers for girls here in Ontario to pursue."

Paizleigh McKinley is a coach who has previously gone through similar clinics.

She said learning from others who have gone through it is crucial to igniting a passion.

"It's very important to start them at a young age," McKinley said. "To get better with time, learning the skills from us helps them find interest just like we did."

Baseball Ontario said it's looking to set up similar clinics throughout Ontario ahead of the upcoming season.