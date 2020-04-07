BARRIE -- Canadian operated company, ONroute, plans to show its appreciation for truck drivers who maintain the supply chain during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, all 23 ONroute locations along Highway 400 and 401 will provide free coffee and beverages to truck drivers as a "small token of appreciation" during this challenging time.

The rest stops continue to provide services to those who travel the busy Ontario highways.

"24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, food and beverages, and truck parking," says Melanie Teed-Murch, ONroute CEO. "We know it is a hard time to travel, and we're proud to offer truckers, and all travellers who are on our roads, somewhere safe and clean to stop on their journey."