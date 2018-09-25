Featured
One person seriously injured in collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury
A two-vehicle collision between a tractor and car closes Canal Road in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 3:30PM EDT
A 20-year-old Bradford woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Canal Road in Bradford West Gwillimbury this morning.
She is now in serious but stable condition in a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say her car collided with a tractor. The driver of the tractor was not injured.
Canal Road was closed between 5th Line and Tornado Drive for the police investigation. It has since been reopened.