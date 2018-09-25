

CTV Barrie





A 20-year-old Bradford woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Canal Road in Bradford West Gwillimbury this morning.

She is now in serious but stable condition in a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say her car collided with a tractor. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Canal Road was closed between 5th Line and Tornado Drive for the police investigation. It has since been reopened.