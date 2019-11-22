One person is dead following a collision with a tractor-trailer on Friday morning in Kawartha Lakes.

Provincial police closed a section of Highway 35 between Fleetwood Road and Bethany Hills Road for hours for their investigation.

Police say a pickup truck and the semi were travelling in opposite directions when they collided before seven this morning.

The driver of the pickup truck died while the other driver was not injured.

Police are continuing to piece together exactly what caused the deadly collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.