One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Waverley

One person has been transported to hospital by air after a two-vehicle collision in Tay Township Saturday afternoon.

Provincial police say two vehicles, a car and a motorcycle, collided on Highway 93 near a gas station in Waverley around 2:15 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital and then transported by air to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Highway 93 between Darby Road South and North was closed while police investigate the cause of the collision. It reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP.