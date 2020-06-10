BARRIE, ONT. -- A serious motor vehicle accident earlier tonight has sent one man to the hospital and left another man dead.

Simcoe County Paramedics say they were called to the area of Mapleview Drive East between Bayview and Welham Road around 7:45 pm this evening. That's where an SUV collided with a sedan.

One person was in each vehicle. One man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie with minor injuries. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed off Mapleview Drive East between Welham Road and Bayview Drive for a reconstruction investigation. No additional information has been provided about the deceased. More details to come.