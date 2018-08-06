Featured
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Waubaushene
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 10:18AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 6, 2018 12:05PM EDT
Simcoe County paramedics have confirmed a man has died after a crash in Waubaushene Sunday evening.
It happened on highway 400 south-bound, at highway 12 around 6 pm. Paramedics say a single vehicle went into the ditch, and that the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for the OPP investigation. They reopened Monday morning.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.