

CTV Barrie





Simcoe County paramedics have confirmed a man has died after a crash in Waubaushene Sunday evening.

It happened on highway 400 south-bound, at highway 12 around 6 pm. Paramedics say a single vehicle went into the ditch, and that the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for the OPP investigation. They reopened Monday morning.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

