OHF Championship puck drops in Orillia

The puck will drop in Orillia on Friday for the 2024 U15 Ontario Hockey Federation Championship.

This three-day event will feature Ontario's five best U15 A rep hockey teams playing in a Memorial Cup style. This year's teams include the hosting team and four champion teams from the Alliance, Greater Toronto Hockey League, Northern Ontario Hockey Association, and Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

The event will be held at the West Orillia Sports Complex rink at Rotary Place.

This championship is held at the end of each hockey season.

The teams competing for the trophy are the Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds, Woodstock Junior Navy Vets, Copper Cliff Reds, Woolwich Wildcats, and the Orillia Terriers.

Each series will consist of a single round-robin game. At the end of the robin series, two semi-final games will be played, with the second-place team (home) playing the third-place team (visitor) and the first-place team (home) taking on the fourth-place team (visitor).

Children are free to attend; seniors can pay an admission event fee of $15, and adults will pay a $30 event fee.