    • Serious crash in Georgina, police investigating

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker) York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker)
    York Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in Georgina on Sunday.

    According to Police, the crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened in the area of McCowan Road and Country Mile Lane just before 2 p.m.

    Police have not indicated the severity of injuries or if anyone was transported to the hospital.

    Roads in the impacted area have been closed for an investigation.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact York Regional Police.

