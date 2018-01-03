Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are looking for the cause of a deadly house firein Tottenham that claimed the life of a mother of two.

Krestine Collins, 38, was killed in the fire that broke-out late Monday night at the semi-detached home on Park Crescent.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

“It could be anything at this point, all options are on the table,” said Jeff Tebby, a supervisor with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal.

Collins’ husband Matt and teenage son Dylan barely escaped the blaze. They wereout of hospitaland back at the scene Wednesdaywhile investigators looked for answers outside the charred home.

Collins’ 10-year-old daughter was not home when the fire broke out.

The Tottenham woman worked at BC Instruments in Schomberg. Her coworkers say Collins worked the early shift so she could spend more time with her family.

“Her kids were her pride and joy and her husband, she loved her family,” said Lorie Lewis.

Friends and loved ones have raised more than $12,000 online to help the grieving family.

Investigators will be trying to determine if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Officials said heavy equipment will need to be brought in to dismantle part of the home before the cause and origin can be investigated.

Investigators plan to enter the home Thursday, where they will be searching for clues as to where and why the fire started.

With files from The Canadian Press