One woman is dead and a teenager is in hospital with burns following an overnight house fire in Tottenham.

The fire broke out around midnight at the semi-detached home on Park Crescent.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the structure which also damaged an adjoining home.

A man was also injured in the fire, but there was no word on the extent of his injuries.

According to neighbours, two children and their parents reside in the house and it is believed that the youngest child was not at home at the time of the fire.

The woman who died as a result of the blaze has been identified by neighbours as Krestine Collins.

“We just came outside and the whole house was on fire,” neighbour Kassandra Marconi said. “There were huge flames. They couldn’t get the fire out and we saw the husband standing outside and he was yelling ‘my wife is still in there, please someone get my wife she’s still in there.’”

“It took them a long time to get the fire out and they couldn’t get her out of the house.”

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The fire marshal's office and the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit are investigating.

Jeff Tebby, a supervisor with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal, said the home suffered extensive damage.

He said investigators will be trying to determine if there were working smoke alarms in the home and will be looking at potential causes for the fire.

"We will look at any of them and all of them," he said.

Officials said heavy equipment will need to be brought in to dismantle part of the home before the cause and origin can be investigated.

“We haven’t been into the structure yet. We’ll be assessing the structure for the integrity before we make any more entry into the structure,” said New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon.

“We will be working with the OFM throughout the day here, determining how the investigation is going to go forward.”

-With files from CTV Toronto, CP24 and The Canadian Press