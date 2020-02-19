BARRIE -- West Grey Police officers are mourning the death of one of their own as condolences pour in on social media.

Police say a 28-year-old constable was found dead in a police vehicle in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Southgate Township.

A release sent by Owen Sound police on Thursday states the officer "succumbed to a self-inflicted injury."

The release went on to state, "Mental wellness within our communities and our members remains a priority for Ontario police services. We encourage anyone who needs assistance or knows of someone who needs assistance to reach out for support through local health service providers."