Officer found dead in cruiser from a 'self-inflicted injury'
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 1:48PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:24PM EST
File image of a West Grey Police vehicle.
BARRIE -- West Grey Police officers are mourning the death of one of their own as condolences pour in on social media.
Police say a 28-year-old constable was found dead in a police vehicle in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Southgate Township.
A release sent by Owen Sound police on Thursday states the officer "succumbed to a self-inflicted injury."
The release went on to state, "Mental wellness within our communities and our members remains a priority for Ontario police services. We encourage anyone who needs assistance or knows of someone who needs assistance to reach out for support through local health service providers."