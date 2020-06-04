BARRIE -- The Nottawasaga OPP is warning the public after a suspect identifying himself as a member of the OPP attempted to steal personal information from a local resident.

According to police, the resident contacted officers after receiving a call from a suspect identifying himself as a fraud investigator with the Nottawasaga OPP.

During the conversation, police say the suspect alleged he was calling to investigate a series of frauds while providing prevention tips, subsequently asking the resident to provide their Social Insurance Number, information the resident declined to provide.

Police are reminding the public that the OPP does not call the public on the pretext of fraud protection education, nor do they ask for personal information such as SINs.