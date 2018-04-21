Featured
No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:35AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 27 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.