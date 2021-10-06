No injuries after vehicle plunges into Bradford canal

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results

A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver