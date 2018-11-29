A Newmarket man says he’s lucky to be alive after a close call on Highway 9.

Michael Wasylenky was driving along the highway when he says something flashed in front of his windshield.

A split-second later, a three-pound chunk of concrete smashed through the window of the 73-year-old’s vehicle.

“If it hadn’t struck my hand on the wheel it would have hit me square in the face, I’m sure.”

Covered in blood and glass Wasylenky still managed to keep control of his car before realizing the damage to his hand.

“I’ve had it x-rayed, and no broken bones, but the hand is still sore several weeks later.”

Const. Greg Castle with the York Regional Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit says unsecured loads on trucks and other vehicles is a real safety issue.

“When the commercial vehicles are loaded by the machines, the drivers do not necessarily get out and do a walk around.”

Ice and snow streaming off vehicles can also pose a safety risk. Whether it’s a commercial vehicle or a snow-covered car, police say both can be extremely dangerous.

“They could be stopped and pulled over,” says Const. Castle. “(And) potentially charged for driving an unsafe vehicle.”

In Wasylenky’s case, everything happened so fast there is just too little information for police to investigate. For Wasylenky, he says he would like to forget about his near-death experience, but can’t.

“It’s one of those things that you hear about, don’t ever expect it to happen to you,” he says.