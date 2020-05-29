BARRIE, ONT. -- A young driver who narrowly missed hitting a police cruiser when he drove through a red light has been charged with impaired driving.

Dashcam video from the police cruiser appears to show the 16-year-old driver nearly colliding with the officer's vehicle at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Pollock Road on Tuesday night in Georgina.

The teen's car then jumped the curb and hit a light pole.

Police say three teenage boys were in the vehicle at the time.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The officer conducted a roadside sobriety test, which he says the boy failed.

Police say the 16-year-old Newmarket boy was impaired by cannabis.