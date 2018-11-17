

Both the federal and provincial governments offered an apology and acknowledgment of constitutional rights with the signing of the Williams Treaty Settlement at Rama First Nation on Saturday Afternoon.

“In 1923, the crown could have, and should have done better,” said Honourable Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Crown. “In 2018, I pledge that we can and we will do better.”

The Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs went on to say, “We are sorry for the historical hardship and sorrow and other negative impacts we caused to the people of Williams Treaties First Nations.

First Nations members approved the negotiated settlement in June 2018. It was then signed by the seven First Nations in July, and then the Ontario and Canadian government in August.

The new settlement with seven First Nations was announced on September 13 and includes $1.11 billion in financial compensation, and entitles each First Nation to add up to eleven thousand acres to their reserve land base in order to restore historic harvesting rights.

The struggle and disagreement over traditional First Nation’s harvesting rights to hunt, fish and gather have been well documented; and forgiving the most insulting message from past government officials must happen, but still hurts.

Chief Kelly LaRocca, Mississaugas of Scugog Lake said, “Being told your skills no longer matter, and it's illegal for you to harvest and hunt your land and quite frankly they were shot at by MNR officers over the years, and there is evidence of that.”

With the settlement, there’s evidence of change.

“It means the start of a new beginning," said negotiator Karry Sandy. “The recognition that these First Nations are in fact treaty partners with Canada.”

A day of justice some elders have said is long overdue.

“It's really amazing to be alive at this time in our history to actually be here and witness it," says Lorraine McRae of Rama First Nation 51.

Indigenous and government officials agree there is still much work and healing to take place, but rather than focus on the mistakes made in the past, both parties want to recognize the progress the Williams Treaties settlement offers others for the future.