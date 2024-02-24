BARRIE
Barrie

    • New Tecumseth woman holds Black History Month event

    Community members gather at Tottenham recreation Centre (Source: Janet Othman) Community members gather at Tottenham recreation Centre (Source: Janet Othman)
    Share

    In New Tecumseth, hundreds of people honoured black culture and its history at a Black History Month celebration on Saturday.

    Janet Othman, a New Tecumseth resident, moved to Canada in 1991 from Jamaica and organized the one-day event, which she says was essential in bringing her community together to celebrate diversity.

    "It was essential for me to organize this event to showcase the diversity and give people an understanding of black history while inspiring future generations," said Othman.

    The event was held at the Tottenham Community Centre with dozens of community leaders in attendance, including New Tecusmeth Mayor Richard Norcross.

    "it is important to have these leaders here so they can hear our stories and celebrate our culture and allow black residents to share our experiences," said Othman.

    Along with being fully funded by Othman, the event allowed local back-owned business owners to showcase their products.

    "Our purpose is really to help highlight their ambition and support their businesses," said Othman.

    The event ran from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. and was free for all to attend.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News