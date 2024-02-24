New Tecumseth woman holds Black History Month event

In New Tecumseth, hundreds of people honoured black culture and its history at a Black History Month celebration on Saturday.

Janet Othman, a New Tecumseth resident, moved to Canada in 1991 from Jamaica and organized the one-day event, which she says was essential in bringing her community together to celebrate diversity.

"It was essential for me to organize this event to showcase the diversity and give people an understanding of black history while inspiring future generations," said Othman.

The event was held at the Tottenham Community Centre with dozens of community leaders in attendance, including New Tecusmeth Mayor Richard Norcross.

"it is important to have these leaders here so they can hear our stories and celebrate our culture and allow black residents to share our experiences," said Othman.

Along with being fully funded by Othman, the event allowed local back-owned business owners to showcase their products.

"Our purpose is really to help highlight their ambition and support their businesses," said Othman.

The event ran from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. and was free for all to attend.