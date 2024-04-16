New Tecumseth prepares for move and grand opening of new Town Hall

The Town of New Tecumseth is preparing for the grand opening of its new Town Hall location.

The Town converted an old school into the new Town Hall to allow for more space for staff.

Town Hall will reopen at its new location on June 3. Services will continue to function regularly with minimal disruptions.

The new address is 24 Tupper Street West in Alliston, with the main entrance now facing Tupper Street.

A grand opening will be held on June 10 at 12:30 p.m.

A celebratory ribbon-cutting event has been organized; everyone is welcome to attend.

The current Town Hall at 10 Wellington Street East will remain open until May 31.