BARRIE
Barrie

    • New Tecumseth prepares for move and grand opening of new Town Hall

    Town of New Tecumseth, Ontario (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Town of New Tecumseth, Ontario (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Share

    The Town of New Tecumseth is preparing for the grand opening of its new Town Hall location.

    The Town converted an old school into the new Town Hall to allow for more space for staff.

    Town Hall will reopen at its new location on June 3. Services will continue to function regularly with minimal disruptions.

    The new address is 24 Tupper Street West in Alliston, with the main entrance now facing Tupper Street.

    A grand opening will be held on June 10 at 12:30 p.m.

    A celebratory ribbon-cutting event has been organized; everyone is welcome to attend.

    The current Town Hall at 10 Wellington Street East will remain open until May 31.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News