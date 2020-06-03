BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have laid charges in an ongoing drug investigation in New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio and Essa Township.

The Nottawasaga Street Crime Unit searched a home in New Tecumseth on Tuesday and arrested a 25-year-old resident.

The accused is charged with multiple offences, including drug possession and trafficking.

Police are not releasing the name of the man charged to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.