New suspect images released in abduction investigation of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.

Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri was forcibly dragged from a Trailwood Place home on January 12, 2022, where she had been hiding out with family following a violent assault in Richmond Hill weeks earlier.

On Thursday, police released the new images, adding the three suspects, two men and one woman, are believed to have been involved in Hajtamiri's abduction.

OPP says the images were captured in Quebec, but it believes the individuals reside in the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the OPP or the dedicated TipLine at 1-833-728-3415.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is still available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

Additionally, police released images of one, potentially two individuals of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021.

Police say this person(s) is not a suspect in the alleged kidnapping, but they would like to speak with the individual(s), noting it could lead to information relevant to the case.