BARRIE, ONT. -- A new retail cannabis store has rolled into Barrie and boasts the city's first pot shop drive-thru pickup window.

Tokyo Smoke opened its doors to customers Wednesday and is the first cannabis shop for local resident and store owner Richard Bailey.

The store is located on Carson Road near Bayfield Street and offers a click-and-collect shopping option and curbside pickup.

Customers are expected to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and wear a face mask.

The cannabis retail market has boomed in the past year. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario issues about 80 licences per month.

In October 2020, Ontario reported sales of nearly $84 million.

The legal consumption age in Ontario is 19.