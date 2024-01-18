New OPP licence-plate tracker leads to drug possession charges in Midland

A hit on the licence plate tracker led one officer into a drug investigation.

Three Midland-area residents were arrested at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday on Simcoe County Road 93 after South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police used its Automatic Licence Plate Recognition device.

Police tracked the car containing three occupants to the Mountainview Mall in Midland.

In searching the car, police seized purple fentanyl, cocaine, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle's driver, a 37-year-old Tay Township man, was charged with possession of opioids and cocaine, as well as driving under suspension and colour coating to obscure the interior of the car and having a not entirely visible licence plate.

The two passengers, a 31-year-old Midland man and a 55-year-old man from Tiny Township, were also charged with possession of narcotics.

The accused were released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 29.