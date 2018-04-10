

CTV Barrie





A developer wants to build a new highrise near Barrie’s downtown library branch.

The proposal is for the east side of Owen Street, between MacDonald and Worsley streets.

The developer wants the area rezoned and bylaws amended for a highrise complex. It would have a 20-storey tower, and an eight-storey tower. It would also include a five-storey podium in between.

The development would have more than 300 residential units and ground floor retail spaces.

The application now goes to city planning staff, then likely back to councillors for a vote sometime in June.