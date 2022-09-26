New federal boundaries, riding proposed for Simcoe County

Simcoe County's federal ridings could increase by one under a new boundary proposal, but at least one area MP isn't fond of what's on the table.

Simcoe-Grey MP Terry Dowdall stands to gain Grey Highlands and Mulmur township in the proposal from the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario, but the same proposal would see the loss of New Tecumseh.

"That would, as things stand, be its own separate riding with Bradford," Dowdall said. "I've made a lot of important connections there over the years and would be sad to see it go."

Simcoe-Grey would also be renamed to Collingwood-Blue Mountains, while Adjala-Tosorontio would be halved, with part of the township being incorporated into Dufferin-Caledon.

"Regarding the name, I think, and many other councils would prefer a name that's more inclusive, perhaps southern Georgian Bay or Simcoe-Grey-Dufferin," he added. "Adjala-Tosorontio being split in two would create confusion, not necessarily in Ottawa, but most certainly for the town and its constituents."

The reasoning behind the proposed changes stems from an increase in population. None more than the Simcoe-Grey riding saw a population boom quite like it over the last decade.

The commission's prerogative is to keep ridings as close to equal representation as possible.

"Personally, I'm all for the changes," said Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Doug Shipley, who stands to gain some territory from the Simcoe-North riding. "People from our constituency office from Oro passed the 9th line often have to direct the public to Simcoe-North because they think I'm the right MP."

Shipley added the changes would help make that process more seamless, with the boundary moving east of Highway 12.

As for Simcoe-Grey and Adjala-Tosorontio, the township's council has sent a letter asking the commission not to split the township.

Representation orders for the ridings will be published in September 2023. The commission will consider objections until next June.