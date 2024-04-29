Woman charged after refusing breath sample following ATV rollover

A 29-year-old Wasaga Beach woman has been charged after failing to give a breath sample following an ATV rollover.

According to police, officers responded to the rollover crash at a residence on Union Boulevard in Wasaga Beach around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.