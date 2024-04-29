Dump truck rollover closes northbound Highway 400 lanes

Crews are still cleaning up Highway 400 after a dump truck rollover.

Provincial police say the highway's northbound lanes are still closed after the 3:30 a.m. crash early Monday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said there were no injuries in the collision.

"It was a single-vehicle rollover," Schmidt said.

Police expect the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Highway 89 to remain closed until 8 p.m. for cleanup.

"The Ministry of the Environment is on scene to ensure environmental concerns are looked after," Schmidt said.

Police say the driver was charged with careless driving offences.