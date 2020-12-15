BRACEBRIDGE, ONT. -- A new pilot project for rapid testing provides COVID-19 results in roughly 15 minutes, and Muskoka Paramedics started the program Monday.

Asymptomatic paramedics can voluntarily receive rapid testing during the eight-week Panbio Antigen Testing project that the premier calls a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19.

The Panbio test looks like those used at the assessment centres, except these results are not processed through a lab. Its purpose is to be used as a screening tool instead of a diagnostic tool.

Results for the Panbio test are quick but less sensitive and not as accurate as lab-based PCR testing -- false positives and negatives are possible.

“If you were to identify as positive with this test, you would immediately need to go to an assessment centre and get a test,” said Jeff McWilliam, Chief of Paramedic Services in Muskoka. “It’s potentially positive, and they would need to confirm the results in a laboratory.”

The Muskoka paramedics said they are eager to be a part of the project, especially if it means taking one step forward in this pandemic.

“Obviously, rapid testing and being able to identify and isolate quickly is the key to this. We know all the measures that we’re doing are quality important to that,” said McWilliam.

“So if we’re able to identify quicker, it helps people with their own peace of mind and anxiety or to isolate quicker,” he added.

So far, 11 paramedics have been tested with no positives.

By the end of December, the province plans to expect 1.5 million more of the Panbio Antigen Tests.