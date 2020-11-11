BARRIE, ONT. -- A new park in west Orillia is now open to the public.

The Walter Henry Park is named after an acclaimed boxer who is a member of the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame.

The park is a little more than eight acres and includes a preserved woodlot, trails, an adventure playground, zipline and courts for basketball and pickleball.

It will be fully open next summer with additional fun for families.

Construction began in the spring and cost the city $3.2 million.