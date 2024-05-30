Nearly 60 charges laid, 2 arrested, after officer struck during attempted getaway

Two Barrie residents face nearly 60 charges for allegedly hitting a police officer with a vehicle while trying to flee after the officer approached the driver slumped over the steering wheel in Oro-Medonte.

According to provincial police, officers responded to a complaint about a driver asleep in a parked vehicle with its engine running at Ridge Road West and Black Forest Lane.

The officer opened the driver's door to check on the sleeping man when police say he became "combative" and shifted the vehicle into reverse in an attempt to flee and hit the officer with the car.

"Moments later, other officers arrived to assist, and the vehicle attempting to flee was stopped by a police cruiser making contact with it," the OPP release states.

Police say the driver, a 33-year-old man, refused to cooperate and had to be removed from the vehicle by officers and placed under arrest.

The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was also taken into custody.

Officers allegedly seized a 9mm gun, ammunition, a knife, suspected fentanyl, and nearly $4,000 in cash during a search.

They say the gun was accessible to both suspects.

"Thankfully, the officer struck by the vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Simcoe County paramedics," OPP noted.

The suspects were both on probation at the time and prohibited from possessing weapons.

The Barrie man is charged with 32 criminal offences, while his passenger faces 26.

Police say no further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.