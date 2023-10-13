Barrie

    • Nearly 200 lives impacted by Sirens for Life Campaign

    Simcoe County Paramedics pose after winning the 2023 Sirens for Life Campaign by Canadian Blood Services on Fri. Oct 13, 2023 (Courtesy: Cheryl Russell). Simcoe County Paramedics pose after winning the 2023 Sirens for Life Campaign by Canadian Blood Services on Fri. Oct 13, 2023 (Courtesy: Cheryl Russell).

    They are known for saving lives on a daily basis, but this summer, Simcoe County's emergency responders did so in a different way than usual.

    Simcoe County paramedics came out on top in the Sirens for Life Challenge, hosted by the Canadian Blood Services Barrie branch. Since the start of the summer, paramedics have been battling Barrie firefighters and Barrie police officers to see who could bring in the most new blood donor appointments.

    The campaign, which ran from July 1 until Sept. 4, was held at a crucial time for Canadian Blood Services, which saw a slump in donations and high need due to severe forest fires throughout the country, according to staff.

    While the paramedics may have come out on top in the summer-long challenge, the campaign collectively helped save and care for nearly 200 lives over the last few months.

    For more information on how to become a blood donor, you can click here.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News