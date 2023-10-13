Nearly 200 lives impacted by Sirens for Life Campaign

They are known for saving lives on a daily basis, but this summer, Simcoe County's emergency responders did so in a different way than usual.

Simcoe County paramedics came out on top in the Sirens for Life Challenge, hosted by the Canadian Blood Services Barrie branch. Since the start of the summer, paramedics have been battling Barrie firefighters and Barrie police officers to see who could bring in the most new blood donor appointments.

The campaign, which ran from July 1 until Sept. 4, was held at a crucial time for Canadian Blood Services, which saw a slump in donations and high need due to severe forest fires throughout the country, according to staff.

While the paramedics may have come out on top in the summer-long challenge, the campaign collectively helped save and care for nearly 200 lives over the last few months.

For more information on how to become a blood donor, you can click here.