Nature brings joy to Orillia seniors' homes with help from local woman

Patricia Cousineau brings nature and smiles to local retirement homes with donations of bird feeders.

With the squirrel buster feeders at 13 retirement and nursing homes across Orillia and Rama, seniors, even those bedridden, have something to positively impact their every day.

Cousineau owns The Bird House store in Orillia and purchased the feeders with a federal grant through the Local Business Accelerator program.

"The grant in total was $10,000. So it was broken into multiple different layers with my project, and this was just one piece of that," Cousineau said.

Patricia Cousineau, owner of The Bird House in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

Bruce Eckstein, a resident at the Spencer House, watches the birds every day, saying he most enjoys seeing how happy it makes his fellow residents.

"They get such a kick out of it," he said. "Many being in their rooms all day long, looking at four walls. When their loved one comes in, they get to go outside. They get to see the birds."

At the Mariposa House, the feeders positively impact the residents and their families.

"My grandma, unfortunately, is in bed, and she's not able to get out of bed. She's always loved gardening, and she's always loved bird watching so she can see it out her window, and she's been watching all the birds come to the feeder, and I think it's brought a smile to her face," said Terri and Sam Kippen.

Cousineau said the remaining grant money would improve signage at her store and support community projects, like building birdhouses with local scout groups.