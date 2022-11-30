National award given to local veteran changing hundreds of lives

A veteran from Oro-Medonte, Ont. has been nationally recognized for dedicating years to helping hundreds of Canadian veterans.

Fern Taillefer received the Veteran Ombudsman Award for Lifetime Achievement on Wednesday in a virtual ceremony.

"It's really not something I would have expected because I do it from the heart," said Taillefer.

The retired veteran spent over 20 years in active overseas service and supported the British Royal family as a private security member for international royal visits.

Following his European work, Taillefer returned home to Simcoe County, where he began supporting veterans.

"I will help with anything, whether it be a homeless veteran or a veteran who needs medical equipment or medication or a veteran who needs help filing out paperwork which is huge," he said.

His generosity caught the attention of friends, who nominated Taillefer for the award.

"There are a number of people that could have been nominated, but nobody to the extent of Fern. He's done so much for so many and asks for nothing in return, but things like this are his just reward," said Bob George, National VP Canadian Association Of Veterans In United Nations Peacekeeping.

While Taillefer works with veterans on an individual level, he has also helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars through his partnerships with multiple organizations.

"I am the president of the Peacekeeping Association Central Ontario chapter. I am the first VP of the legion, and I am also a veteran service officer of the legion and the parade mashall for the legion," said Taillefer.

While Taillefer said he is grateful for the honour, he noted his work helping veterans is far from over.

He hopes to continue supporting veterans for decades to come and inspire younger generations to do the same.