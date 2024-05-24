Name chosen for new Innisfil Catholic elementary school set to open this fall

The name of a new elementary school slated to open in Innisfil in the fall has officially been selected in honour of a Quebec native renowned for his dedication to helping others.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced a school community vote landed on the name St. André Bessette Catholic School.

St. André Bessette, who lived from 1845 to 1937, was known as the 'wonder-worker of Mount Royal. '

"A lot of thought and consideration goes into choosing a name because it represents the moment in time when the students, staff and families can really begin to identify with and be proud of their new school," stated Maria Hardie, board chair.

The SMCDSB said St. André Bessette Catholic School, located in southeast Innisfil, near Lefroy, would alleviate pressure at Holy Cross and Francis of Assisi, where several portable classrooms are in place.

In 2022, the Ontario government allocated $13 million for the new school.