BARRIE
Barrie

    • Name chosen for new Innisfil Catholic elementary school set to open this fall

    Kindergarten classroom is pictured. (Source: SMCDSB) Kindergarten classroom is pictured. (Source: SMCDSB)
    Share

    The name of a new elementary school slated to open in Innisfil in the fall has officially been selected in honour of a Quebec native renowned for his dedication to helping others.

    The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced a school community vote landed on the name St. André Bessette Catholic School.

    St. André Bessette, who lived from 1845 to 1937, was known as the 'wonder-worker of Mount Royal. '

    "A lot of thought and consideration goes into choosing a name because it represents the moment in time when the students, staff and families can really begin to identify with and be proud of their new school," stated Maria Hardie, board chair.

    The SMCDSB said St. André Bessette Catholic School, located in southeast Innisfil, near Lefroy, would alleviate pressure at Holy Cross and Francis of Assisi, where several portable classrooms are in place.

    In 2022, the Ontario government allocated $13 million for the new school.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING World Court orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

    Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News