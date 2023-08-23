Muskoka man pleads guilty to 2022 fatal boat crash on Lake Rosseau

A Muskoka man has pleaded guilty to a boat crash that killed a man swimming in Lake Rosseau last summer.

Court documents obtained by CTV News reveal Zavier (Zack) Foyston, 26, pleaded guilty to operating a vessel in a careless manner and was ordered to pay $10,000 - the maximum fine under the Canada Shipping Act - plus a $100 victim surcharge.

On July 25, 2022, emergency crews were called to the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling for an unresponsive man in the water, roughly 70 feet from the dock.

Police say the 48-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released at the family's request, was equipped with a visibility marker when he was struck by the boat while swimming.

According to police, Foyston, formerly of Huntsville, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Foyston was given 12 months to pay the entirety of the fine or face possible jail time..