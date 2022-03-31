Muskoka girl skates on frozen driveway
The freezing rain made for some tricky driving conditions Thursday, but it also created a fun driveway ice rink for one girl in Muskoka.
Jill Mann says her 11-year-old daughter, Sophie, laced up her skates to make the most of the wicked weather.
The freezing rain left behind a large sheet of ice perfect enough for Sophie to glide along her driveway 10 minutes outside Huntsville.
Mann noted this is the first time they have ever skated on their driveway.
By late morning, the freezing rain had left the region.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h Thursday afternoon as temperatures reach upwards of 15C.
It looks like Sophie will have to put the ice skates away, at least for now.
