Warnings issued with up to 90 km/h wind gusts across Simcoe Muskoka

Batten down the hatches and prepare for some strong winds Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.

Mother Nature will pack a punch with blustery winds of 80 to 90 km/h as temperatures swing upwards to the double digits.

"Clouds/showers roll in with a high of 12C," CTV's Weather Specialist KC Colby said. "Showers and flurries with -1C overnight Friday."

The weather agency warns strong winds could result in power outages.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada's website stated.

With strong and powerful winds impacting #Barrie, it will definitely be a two hands on the steering wheel drive home today. #BarriePolice is reminding drivers to watch out for loose objects that may become airborne and become a potential driving hazzard. Please drive safely! pic.twitter.com/iTRL32IsOg — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) March 31, 2022

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

The aftermath of Wednesday's weather led to some school bus cancellations as special weather statements continue to sweep Simcoe Muskoka.

Freezing rain led to icy early morning road conditions in Muskoka on Thursday, causing Trillium Lakelands District School Board to cancel school buses for the second day in a row.

All school vehicles to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools were cancelled.

The Township of Lake of Bays, Muskoka, tweeted about the icy road conditions.

"Please use extreme caution out on the roads this morning," the Township warned. "Crews are out, but the roads are still slippery from yesterday's freezing rain."