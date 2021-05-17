BARRIE, ONT. -- The Fire Danger Rating for Muskoka has been set to high, officials say.

According to the Muskoka Fire Chiefs, all open flames must be met with extreme caution. While no daytime burning is permitted, small fires are allowed in most rural areas of Muskoka.

Officials remind everyone to ensure they are prepared with proper tools and never to leave the fire unattended.

Residents are advised to consult with their local municipality for specific burning regulations.