Muskoka family honoured their son's life by raising $33,014 to support childhood cancer

A Muskoka family honoured their son's life at the 3rd Annual Miles Philip Hammond Memorial Fundraiser by raising $33,014 to support children with cancer.

Kent and Kate Hammond founded the event in memory of their son, Miles, who passed away just days after his first birthday. Miles underwent cancer treatments at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) until he died in February 2021.

Since the fundraiser began, it has raised $104,735 for the Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario satellite services at OSMH.

"We're so proud of the support our community showed once again this year at the fundraiser. It's a really special way to help us remember our sweet boy," said Kate.

This year's fundraiser took place at Canvas Brewing Company in Huntsville. Over 100 guests supported the event, which celebrated Miles and his ongoing impact on local health care services.

The funds were used to purchase essential equipment, including vital signs monitors, halo bassinets, and colourful IV poles for pediatric oncology services.

"It's very inspiring to see how the Hammond family has honoured their son's life by supporting new equipment for our young patients," said Perry Esler, president and CEO of the OSMH Foundation. "We thank the Hammond family and friends for their continued generosity."

"The Hammond's generosity has truly transformed the way we care at our hospital, and we cannot thank them enough for their support," said Amanda Gaudet, registered nurse and pediatric oncology satellite nurse coordinator at OSMH.