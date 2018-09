CTV Barrie





A Bracebridge man is no longer facing first-degree murder charges for the presumed death of a Mississauga man.

The charges were withdrawn last week against Jeff Caissey, 45, in Brampton, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Caissey was one of two men charged with murder last month after police say David Fielder’s disappearance was deemed “suspicious and concerning.”

Fielder was last seen on December 2, his van was later discovered in Peel Region.