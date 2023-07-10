Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends 3 to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 400 over the weekend.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to Aurora OPP, the three-vehicle crash happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, north of King Road.
A picture provincial police posted to social media shows a blue truck and a red Ferrari with significant damage to both vehicles.
Police say three people were taken to the hospital.
One person suffered minor injuries, while the extent of the other two individual's injuries are unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no word on any charges at this time.
Police urge witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to call the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
It will take another three years for Canada to make good on its commitment to grow a multinational NATO battle group in Latvia to a combat-ready brigade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Monday.
How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data shows what Moscow hides
Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead, two independent Russian media outlets working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University, said.
Road rage incident may have led to drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that injured 2 people
Police say a road rage incident may have led to a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning that left two people with serious injuries.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Here's how often you should reapply sunscreen, according to an expert
Fun in the sun could lead to sunburn, or worse, DNA damage, one dermatologist says. To avoid any skin irritation this summer, here’s when you should apply sunscreen and how much to use.
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Atlantic
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island says the personal information belonging to thousands of people may have been part of a privacy breach caused by human error.
-
33-year-old woman dies in New Brunswick ATV crash
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 33-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle ATV crash.
-
Carrie Low testifies at hearing into alleged N.S. police mishandling of her rape case
A Halifax woman who alleges police mishandled the investigation into her 2018 sexual assault case is testifying today before a Nova Scotia Police Review Board.
Montreal
-
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | From high heat to heavy rain in the Montreal region
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and other surrounding areas.
-
2 men are in the hospital with stab wounds after a fight escalated in a Longueuil hotel
A fight that broke out in a hotel on Montreal's South Shore escalated and two men wound up in the hospital after being stabbed.
Ottawa
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
Toronto
-
Road rage incident may have led to drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that injured 2 people
Police say a road rage incident may have led to a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning that left two people with serious injuries.
-
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
-
Private island in 'very sought-after' location in Muskoka for sale at $32.5M
A private island with four standalone cottages in a 'very sought-after' location in the Muskoka Lakes has just been put up on the market.
Kitchener
-
'An incredibly unique thing': Thousands gather at Pottahawk Point for annual boat party
Warm and sunny weather in Port Rowan and Turkey Point helped set the tone for an annual tradition on Lake Erie.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | $2.5-million barn fire in Huron County
A drive-in shed holding 3,000 bales of hay and straw has gone up in flames north of Exeter, causing about $2.5-million in damages.
-
Sleeping in running vehicles leads to two separate people getting charged: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested one person and charged another after two separate incidents of individuals being found asleep in running cars.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | $2.5-million barn fire in Huron County
A drive shed holding 3,000 bales of hay and straw has gone up in flames north of Exeter, causing about $2.5-million in damages.
-
Car hits house, gas line in Sarnia
No serious injuries were reported and police said utility companies were quick to respond and have stopped the leak.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudden death investigation in North Bay
Police have released more details about the large police presence seen on Premier Road in North Bay this weekend.
-
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
Windsor
-
'Highly intoxicated' man calls 911 over a dozen times: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a “highly intoxicated” man has been charged after calling 911 over a dozen times.
-
Megadeth announced for Caesars Windsor in September
Some heavy metal bands are coming to Caesars Windsor in September.
-
Man Tasered, charged with assaulting Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police Tasered a Tilbury man and charged him with assaulting an officer.
Calgary
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Memorial walk for missing Sask. woman in its 5th year
It’s been five years since then 31-year-old North Battleford resident Ashley Morin went missing. Every year since, the community has organized a walk to raise awareness of her case.
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating Sunday incident at Belvedere Station
Homicide detectives are investigating a death near Edmonton's Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and wetter pattern develops
After a weekend of heat, temperatures will settle back closer to average for the next few days.
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver Lego artist hopeful stolen models will turn up
A Metro Vancouver artist is hoping his award-winning Lego models will be recovered in one piece after they were stolen – along with his car – in the U.S. late last month.
-
These 6 B.C. communities saw their hottest July 9 on record Sunday
Half a dozen more high temperature records were set across the B.C. Interior on Sunday, continuing the trend of above-average temperatures seen in the province so far this month.
-
'Morally distressed': Nurses rally outside Victoria General Hospital over staffing shortages
The BC Nurses Union organized a rally outside Victoria General Hospital Sunday afternoon, calling on Island Health and the province to address staffing shortages at the hospital.