Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends 3 to hospital

A Ferrari is significantly damaged in a multi-vehicle collision on Sat., July 8, 2023, on Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont. (Source: OPP) A Ferrari is significantly damaged in a multi-vehicle collision on Sat., July 8, 2023, on Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver