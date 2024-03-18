Motorists in Barrie can expect months of lane closures in aging neighbourhood for reconstruction

BARRIE
    Motorists travelling along Innisfil Street in Barrie will have to contend with intermittent lane closures for several months as part of the Historic Neighbourhoods Strategy Brock Park Neighbourhood Reconstruction Program that started last spring.

    The City says the contractor working on the project will require alternating lane closures and restrictions between Brock and Dufferin Streets from Monday, March 25, until Friday, July 19.

    Phase one of the reconstruction includes updating infrastructure and roadways in the Brock Park neighbourhood, which was constructed in the early to mid-1950s.

    By the end of last year, crews had installed new sidewalks, concrete curbs, and base asphalt before pausing for the winter weather.

    The City says the contractor will complete the sidewalks, construct a turn-around at the end of Frederick Street, add new street lighting, repair lawns with topsoil and sod that were disturbed during construction and pave the surface with asphalt.

    The project is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

