A 45-year-old Listowel man has died from his injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash on County Rd. 90 this week.

Barrie police say the man "passed away late Thursday night" due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash that happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Rd. 90 and Townline Road/County Road 27.

Police told CTV News Tuesday that the motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from their bike while travelling westbound on County Rd. 90.

"It would appear as if the operator of the pickup truck was stopping for a red light at the intersection and at that point, the motorcycle – for unknown reasons – lost control and the driver was ejected and he did travel down the roadway a distance where he did strike the vehicle," said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with the Barrie police.

Leon added that the roadway was wet due to rain that morning.

The motorcyclist was initially transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries before being transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.