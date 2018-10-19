Featured
Motorcyclist airlifted with critical injuries after collision in Mulmur
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 4:53PM EDT
A motorcycle driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a serious collision on Friday in Mulmur Township.
Provincial Police say a minivan failed to stop at a stop sign on Dufferin Road 21 and hit a motorcycle just before 1 p.m.
The man on the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the mini-van sustained minor injuries.
No charges have been laid at this time.
Police are investigating.