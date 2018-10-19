

CTV Barrie





A motorcycle driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a serious collision on Friday in Mulmur Township.

Provincial Police say a minivan failed to stop at a stop sign on Dufferin Road 21 and hit a motorcycle just before 1 p.m.

The man on the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the mini-van sustained minor injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Police are investigating.