Missing Orangeville teen found safe
Police in Orangeville have located a teen who had been missing since Thursday.
Police said the teen was seen at around 3:30 p.m. on First Street in Orangeville.
Police were asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward, but on Sunday, said they were found safe.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in southwest England
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England, police said Sunday.
A paramedic killed in a Minnesota shooting was providing aid to fallen officers when he was shot
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Israel's Netanyahu slams Brazilian president's comparison of Gaza war to the Holocaust
Israel on Sunday condemned Brazil's president for comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of being antisemitic and trivializing the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II.
Joel Osteen's megachurch holds healing service after deadly shooting
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch held a special service Sunday dedicated to healing and thanksgiving, a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers.
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
Atlantic
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
March to honour Indigenous women takes place in Halifax
There was an emotional march to honour Indigenous women that took place on the streets of downtown Halifax on Sunday.
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
Montreal
Help, autonomy, and stability: Legault outlines agreement with Quebec teachers
After a turbulent few months of negotiations, strikes, and union votes, the Quebec government has outlined some "massive" education investments, promising to improve working conditions for the province's teachers.
Teen cancer survivor from Montreal meets his heroes at the Bell Centre
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
Snowdon toy store closing; owner blames new bus lane
After being in operation for more than seven decades, the owner of Jack & Jill says a new bus lane is hurting business.
Ottawa
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Ottawa police increase presence in Carlington after concerns over crime and drug use
The Ottawa Police Service has stepped up its presence outside St. Elizabeth's Church in Carlington after several disturbances over the past few weeks.
SNOW SQUALL WARNING
SNOW SQUALL WARNING 'Near zero' visibility possible in Ottawa Sunday evening as snow falls
A snow squall watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday, with forecasters saying heavy snow could reduce visibility at times.
Toronto
JUST IN
JUST IN 4 people injured after driver crashes vehicle into house in north Etobicoke
Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.
'Hallmarks of gang activity': Toronto police set up command post after 2 shot in North York, one fatally
Toronto police have set up a command post in North York's Jane-Finch area following two back-to-back shootings over the weekend, one of which was fatal.
Motorcyclist rushed to the hospital in critical condition following Scarborough collision
A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital late Sunday afternoon following a collision with a driver in Scarborough.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
‘It’s all about unleashing your inner scientist’: Science carnival comes to Guelph
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
London
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
London police seeking information from public after 'serious assault'
Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.
Vacant structure destroyed by 'suspicious' overnight fire in London
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.
Northern Ontario
Feds won't pause carbon price despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
Windsor
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in Windsor — and some fun things to do
A comprehensive guide to what will be open and closed in Windsor for Family Day on Feb. 19. We've also provided a list of fun things to do that day.
UWindsor student, selling popcorn to raise money for WRH, exceeds goal by six times
A third-year Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Windsor who originally expected to raise around $4,000 for Windsor Regional Hospital by selling popcorn says he has exceeded his fundraising goal by six times.
Performing arts group for Black youths gets ready to hit the Capitol Theatre stage
Black Kids in Action (BKIA), a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Black youths in Windsor-Essex through dance, drama and dialogue, hosts an annual stage show for Black History Month.
Calgary
Exotic rescue animals stars of Wildlife Festival at Stampede Park
An exotic animal rescue is bringing a little wildlife to Stampede Park this weekend.
Canmore's Jeffrey Read earns World Cup silver in men's super-G
Alberta's Jeffrey Read placed second in the men’s super-G on Sunday for the first FIS Alpine World Cup podium finish of his career in a race held in Kvitfjell, Norway.
Saskatoon
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
Edmonton
Major Collisions investigating Saturday night crash on Manning Drive
A heavy police presence could be seen on Manning Drive near 144 Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
City workers crash Sunday event promoting Edmonton public transit
Edmonton's mayor was met with a small picket line Sunday while promoting the city's public transit.
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Vancouver
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Police ask for help finding Burnaby teens missing since Thursday
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public’s help to find a two teenagers who have been missing since Thursday.