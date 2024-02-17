BARRIE
Barrie

    • Missing Orangeville teen found safe

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    Police in Orangeville have located a teen who had been missing since Thursday.

    Police said the teen was seen at around 3:30 p.m. on First Street in Orangeville.

    Police were asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward, but on Sunday, said they were found safe. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops

    Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News