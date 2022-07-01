Missing man found dead in river near Gravenhurst

Missing man found dead in river near Gravenhurst

Police in Gravenhurst say they don't suspect foul-play in the death of a man, who was discovered in the Kahshe River. (File/CTV News) Police in Gravenhurst say they don't suspect foul-play in the death of a man, who was discovered in the Kahshe River. (File/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian airstrike on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea had seemed to ease the threat to the city.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver