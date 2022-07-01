Missing man found dead in river near Gravenhurst

Police in Gravenhurst say they are investigating the death of a man who was reported missing Friday.

According to the OPP, a 67-year-old man was reported missing just after 10 a.m. He was last seen on Wed., June 29, 2022.

Members from the Central Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit began searching for the man and discovered his body around 12 p.m. Friday in the Kahshe River.

Police don't suspect foul play in the death, believing it to be non-suspicious.

A post-mortem is scheduled to determine how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP.