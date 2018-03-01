Featured
Missing Georgina man found dead by police
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 4:31PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 4:44PM EST
York Regional Police say a missing Georgina man has been found dead.
Tyler Cooper was last seen after he left his Keswick home on Wednesday night.
During a search of Lake Simcoe on Thursday, the York Regional Police marine unit discovered Cooper’s body beneath the ice near Pasadena Marina.
At this time, police say the 33 year old’s death is not considered suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.