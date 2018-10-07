Featured
Missing 15-year-old Gravenhurst girl
Maryah Renton, 15, has been missing since Thursday October 4, 2018. (OPP Handout photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 6:55PM EDT
Bracebridge OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Maryah Renton, of Gravenhurst, was last seen by her family at 7 p.m. this past Thursday at the McDonald’s on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.
Renton is described as being 5’6” tall, medium build, with strawberry blonde hair. She was wearing grey tights and a sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.