

CTV Barrie





Bracebridge OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Maryah Renton, of Gravenhurst, was last seen by her family at 7 p.m. this past Thursday at the McDonald’s on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.

Renton is described as being 5’6” tall, medium build, with strawberry blonde hair. She was wearing grey tights and a sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.